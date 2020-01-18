Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

B2G2 Free Bath & Body Works Body Care + $10 Off $40
B2G2
Jan 18, 2020
Expires : 01/18/20
13  Likes 5  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering buy 2, get 2 aromatherapy body care, plus get $10 off $40 with code CANTMISS applied at checkout. Shipping is $5.99 for orders over $10.

Shopping in store? Present this $10 off $40 printable coupon at checkout.

Mix & Match Body Care:

🏷 Deal Tags

beauty Personal Care Household Essentials Skin Care Body Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Free W/P
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 18, 2020
According to timing my deal was created before that update. Am I right about that? Mines says 3hrs ago while the update states 2hrs ago
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 18, 2020
You are right, sorry - my mistake
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 18, 2020
That's ok, thank you for looking further into it :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 18, 2020
https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/c/body-care/aromatherapy-promotion correct link to site
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
Bath and Body Works See All arrow
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Black Friday Deals 2020 Announced
NEWS
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
'Gifting 'Wonderland' Savings
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
First Time Ever! In-Store Cyber Monday Deals
NEWS
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Bath & Body Works: Buy 3, Get 3 Free Select Body Care Is Back
B3G3Free
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Annual Candle Day Event 2020 | Bath & Body Works 3 Days to Shop This Year!
NEWS
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Christmas Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care
B3G2
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Bath & Body Works Christmas Gifts & Ideas 2020
Gifts
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Week Long Black Friday Deals 2020 (11/23-11/27) | Bath & Body Works 
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Ocean Ultra Shea Body Cream
$5.50 $14.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.75 Scott or Kleenex Paper Products
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
CVS
CVS
CVS 2020 Black Friday Ad Posted!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Black Friday Deals 2020 Announced
NEWS
HOT
ULTA
ULTA
Caboodles Beauty Box (2 Colors) + Free 10-Pc Gift
$16.49 $183.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Sephora
Sephora
Up to 20% Off Holiday Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
'Gifting 'Wonderland' Savings
SALE
Yahoo
Yahoo
Sephora Announced Biggest Sale Of The Year
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Philips Norelco Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Red
$24.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc. 3-Layer Disposable Face Mask
$2.39
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pack Everyone Hand Soap (2 Scents)
$9.95 $17.55
FREE SHIPPING
ULTA
ULTA
Caboodles Beauty Box + Free Gift
$19.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Joann
Joann
Adults & Kids Reusable Cotton Face Masks (Mult. styles)
$1
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Cibutyful Cotton Swabs 400 Count Double Round Tips Cotton Swabs With Strong Wooden Sticks Ear Swabs Cotton Sticks with 3.0 Inch Bamboo Stick
$3.92 $6.99
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Free Hand Sanitizers & Duracell Batteries
Free AR
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
HOT
Staples
Staples
Free 10-pack reusable face masks and 8 oz. hand sanitizer when you spend $75 or more
Freebie
Cashback Up to 1.5%
RadioShack
RadioShack
Berrcom Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$19.99 $31.99
Amazon
Amazon
Cordless Portable Water Flosser
$19.99 $29.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 2 Brush Heads, Rechargeable Waterproof Toothbrushes for Adults and Kids, 5 Modes with 2 Mins Smart Timer, One Time Charge 30 Days Use, 31,000 VPM, Dentists Recommend
$12.99 $25.99
FREE SHIPPING
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
First Time Ever! In-Store Cyber Monday Deals
NEWS
arrow
arrow