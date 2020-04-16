Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Jane Coupons

Jane

Reusable Cotton Masks (Mult. Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$7.99 $19 99
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/17/20
34  Likes 2  Comments
10
About this Deal

Jane is offering these Reusable Cotton Masks for only $7.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Available in sizes for adults & kids
  • Available in multiple colors
  • One Size fits most adults
  • Finished with elasticized earloops for comfort
  • Perfect to cover your nose and mouth

Kids health Safety Personal Care face mask Masks Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 16, 2020
Awesome one 👍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 16, 2020
😊😊
