This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons »

$5 B&BW Fragrance Mists + Extra $10 Off $30

$5.00 $15.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/08/20
Bath and Body Works Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering their Fine Fragrance Mists for only $5.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders of $10 or more.

Shopping for more? Get an extra $10 off $30 when you use code DONEDEAL at checkout.

Other Notable Sales & Offers:

Related to this item:

gifts beauty Skin Care Body Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Fragrance Mist Valentine's Day
What's the matter?

Comments (9)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 08, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Updated with $10 Off $40
Reply
Mia4You
Mia4You (L4)
Nov 20, 2019
I think this is a duplicate. Could you please check? Thank you!
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Nov 20, 2019
Yes, the update was a duplicate to your deal, reversed deal to the original state.
Reply
ownfilms
ownfilms (L2)
Nov 20, 2019
Yes something was wrong and it wasn't updating
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 11, 2019
The $5 Daily deal are also on that page
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 11, 2019
I'm sorry, I readjusted this for no reason. Price is still $3.33
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 11, 2019
Updated with new offer
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 10, 2019
Updated with new code
Reply
