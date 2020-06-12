Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
28-Oz TRESemmé Moisturizing Shampoo

$2.54 $5.49
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/23/20
About this Deal

Right now, Amazon has this 28-Oz TRESemmé Moisturizing Shampoo for only $2.54 with free shipping when you 'clip' the $1.25 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save!

Note: you can cancel subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Delivers optimum hydration to restore dry and damaged hair
  • Vitamin E and biotin helps restore vibrancy and makes your hair soft without weighing it down
  • Created for daily use and is formulated to deliver hydration, leaving hair feeling soft and looking shiny
  • Received 4+ stars out of 7,000+ reviews

Compare to $3.89 at Target.

Comments (2)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
15h ago
9/16 Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 12, 2020
updated
