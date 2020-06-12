Right now, Amazon has this 28-Oz TRESemmé Moisturizing Shampoo for only $2.54 with free shipping when you 'clip' the $1.25 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save!



Note: you can cancel subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Delivers optimum hydration to restore dry and damaged hair



Vitamin E and biotin helps restore vibrancy and makes your hair soft without weighing it down



Created for daily use and is formulated to deliver hydration, leaving hair feeling soft and looking shiny



Received 4+ stars out of 7,000+ reviews

Compare to $3.89 at Target.