Bath and Body Works

Semi-Annual Sale w/ 50% Off ,B3G2 Free & More!

Sale
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 07/12/20
About this Deal

Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering Semi-Annual Sale with savings like 50% off, buy 3, get 2 free & much more! Select body care for $5 $5.99 flat rate shipping on orders $10+.

Free Shipping On $50 with code SALE 7/10 only!

Notable Sale Categories:

Comments (6)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
free Shipping on $50 today Only
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
updated with $5 body care and new expiration.
Semi-Annual Sale valid in stores and online on June 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM ET to July 12, 2020 at 5:59 AM ET.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 01, 2020
This update is a duplicate to mines and is incorrect
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 01, 2020
Expiration of Semi-Annual Sale is 7/12 according to the site. $5 body care is being Offered.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
sale is live.
Updated the deal to reflect sale.
Semi-Annual Sale: 50% Off
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 14, 2020
sorry, kimeeb, you didn't add any new information to the sale
Reply
