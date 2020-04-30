Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette

$24.50 $49.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/18/20
About this Deal

Macy's has this Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette for just $24.50 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Product Details:
  • An eyeshadow palette of 12 cherry neutrals
  • Shades range from ivory to rose gold to black cherry
  • Mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer eyeshadows
  • Made with Urban Decay's Pigment Infusion System
  • Delivers velvety texture
  • Richly pigmented colors
  • Serious staying power
  • Optimal blendability with every shade
  • Received 4+ stars out of 160+ reviews!

Comments (1)

crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Apr 30, 2020
lower price
Reply
