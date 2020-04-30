Macy's has this Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette for just $24.50 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Product Details:

An eyeshadow palette of 12 cherry neutrals



Shades range from ivory to rose gold to black cherry



Mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer eyeshadows



Made with Urban Decay's Pigment Infusion System



Delivers velvety texture



Richly pigmented colors



Serious staying power



Optimal blendability with every shade



Received 4+ stars out of 160+ reviews!