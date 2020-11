Walmart is offering this 6-Piece Dove Sarah Holiday Gift Set for only $9.94 (a $26 value) with free store pickup or free shipping over $35.



Includes:

Intensive Repair Shampoo 12 fl oz

Intensive Repair Conditioner 12 fl oz

Advanced Care Original Clean Antiperspirant 2.6 oz

Deep Moisture Body Wash 12 fl oz

Gift Body Pouf

Gift Makeup Bag

Received 4+ stars from over 395 reviews!