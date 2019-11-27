Amazon is offering this Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream w/ Pump (16-Oz) for only $8.44 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Details:

Free of dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens and formaldehyde



Dermatologist Tested. won't clog pores



Awarded seal of acceptance from the national eczema association



Received 4+ stars from over 10,830 reviews