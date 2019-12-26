Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Vaseline Aloe Body Lotion + Bonus Bottle
$5.98 $10.99
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 01/22/20
About this Deal

BJs Wholesale is offering this 2-Pack Vaseline Aloe Body Lotion + Bonus Bottle for only $5.98 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Includes:
    • 2-Pack Body Lotion (20.3-Oz)
    • Bonus Bottle (10-Oz)
  • Moisturizes dry skin
  • Fast absorbing for a non-greasy feel
  • Made with 100% pure aloe extract

Compare to $24.16 at Walmart.

