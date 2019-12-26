This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
BJs Wholesale
$5.98
$10.99
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 01/22/20
29 Likes 0 Comments
8See Deal
About this Deal
|
BJs Wholesale is offering this 2-Pack Vaseline Aloe Body Lotion + Bonus Bottle for only $5.98 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.
Details:
Compare to $24.16 at Walmart.
🏷 Deal TagsWomen Beauty products health Skin Care body lotion Skin Health BJs Wholesale Club vaseline
What's the matter?