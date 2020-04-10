Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ViroFree Disinfectant Spray Sanitizer & Refill
$5.00 $10.00
Apr 13, 2020
3  Likes 13  Comments
10
health Personal Care Skin Care Hygiene Products sanitizer Coronavirus Disinfectant spray spray sanitizer
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Price drop now $5
Likes Reply
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 30, 2020
Great deal
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
lclickityclick
lclickityclick (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
just placed an order--entered all info but never got a confirmation order #. What's up?
Likes Reply
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Admin/mods see this is a duplicate, I posted this item 7 hours ago, see here https://www.dealsplus.com/Home-Garden_deals/p_virofree-disinfectant-spray-sanitizer-refill-kills
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 19, 2020
Hmm yes seems like it. Go ahead and make a small edit on this deal and we'll approve you for credit. We'll also un-approve the current MM (since this deal is a duplicate).
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Sorry about that while searching I didn't see this deal at all. You rightfully deserve it:)
Likes Reply
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Thanks Sir,I made a small edit to title sir.
Likes Reply
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Thanks Stewart, I guess you did not see as a duplicate when you posted because I'm level 1 user , my deals are delayed needs admin approval before they are appeared
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 19, 2020
Thank you Afarh32, you are now approved for credit :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Yes, that's the exact reason 😀
Likes Reply
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Thanks Sir :)
Likes Reply
