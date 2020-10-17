Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Wahl Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer
$29.99 $37.99
1 day ago
About this Deal

Details:
#1 Best Seller in Hair Clippers & Accessories
Rechargeable and wireless
Easy to see attachment guards.
Blades are removable and rinseable -- easy to clean
With a variety of cutting lengths, adjusting the trim length is pain-free
60 minutes of run time
Worldwide voltage -- you can use w/ 220v or dual voltage
Received 4+ stars from over 10,070 reviews!

amazon Free Shipping
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
glai55980
glai55980 (L1)
Aug 28, 2020
good
