Check out this recently launched website InStok designed to check the inventory of big stores (like Target Walmart, Walgreens, Sams Club, Ebay and CVS), and tell users where they can find the items they need.



How to Find Your Item:

You can type the item you want here

Then type in your ZIP code

See which stores have it in stock

You can visit any site by clicking "View Item"

You can even compare prices and ask the site to send you alerts when items are available. The site is free to use and does not require signing up for an account.



See more info in this USA Today article.