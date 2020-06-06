News
Jun 06, 2020
38 Likes 13 Comments
28See Deal
About this Deal
|
Check out this recently launched website InStok designed to check the inventory of big stores (like Target Walmart, Walgreens, Sams Club, Ebay and CVS), and tell users where they can find the items they need.
How to Find Your Item:
You can even compare prices and ask the site to send you alerts when items are available. The site is free to use and does not require signing up for an account.
See more info in this USA Today article.
🏷 Deal TagsWalmart News Target eBay retail news article Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?