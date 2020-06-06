Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Jun 06, 2020
38  Likes
28
Check out this recently launched website InStok designed to check the inventory of big stores (like Target Walmart, Walgreens, Sams Club, Ebay and CVS), and tell users where they can find the items they need.

How to Find Your Item:
  1. You can type the item you want here
  2. Then type in your ZIP code
  3. See which stores have it in stock
  4. You can visit any site by clicking "View Item"

You can even compare prices and ask the site to send you alerts when items are available. The site is free to use and does not require signing up for an account.

See more info in this USA Today article.

Walmart Target eBay Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 10  Comments

rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
Jun 09, 2020
Thanks for guidance
pillairaguraman
pillairaguraman (L1)
May 30, 2020
Thanks for sharing, it works
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
May 30, 2020
Good site
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 29, 2020
Updated, New site (Ebay) added, still working
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Apr 07, 2020
Updated, still this is available
arulratnam05
arulratnam05 (L1)
Apr 03, 2020
It works, thanks.
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Mar 31, 2020
Good Jobs guys, thanks for helping shoppers.
dianajustin69
dianajustin69 (L1)
Mar 31, 2020
Great work, thanks for helping thousands of people find the essentials they need. I really bother how many lives this virus going to take. My deepest condolences for those victims. We all should stand and ban the wet market completely, the world is not ready for another disaster. God bless you all, keep praying and follow the social distancing.
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Mar 31, 2020
Thanks for sharing, really useful.
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
Mar 31, 2020
Thanks, this helps a lot, Salute to those uni guys.
