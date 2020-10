Target is offering this 20-Ct Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes for only $1.49 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Kills 99.99% of germs while wiping away dirt and messes



Unique Wet Lock Seal retains moisture in between uses



Pediatrician tested wipes are hypoallergenic and paraben-free



Convenient flat design offers easy portability



Invigorating tropical scent



Received 4+ stars out of 35 reviews