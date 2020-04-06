Federal health officials are now recommending the use of face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, due to the PPE shortage, scientists from around the world are testing everyday items to determine the best material for COVID-19 protection. What material is the best? Let's find out below.



The CDC has posted a no-sew mask pattern that utilizes a bandanna and coffee filter, and they've posted a video on making masks from rubber bands and folded fabrics.



A simply face covering can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by blocking outgoing germs, however only certain materials will help prevent incoming germs. Scientists from around the world have tested everyday items to find the best material to prevent both kinds of germs.



The following everyday material scored well when tested:

HEPA furnace filters

Vacuum cleaner bags

Layers of 600-count pillowcases

Fabric similar to flannel pajamas



Stacked coffee filters received medium scores, while scarves and bandannas received the lowest. However, these items still captured a small percentage of particles.



If you do not have any of the items listed above, then you can perform a simple light test on any material you think may work. When holding up to the light, if the light easily passes through the fibers and you can almost see the fibers, then it's not a good material for masks. If the light doesn't pass through the fibers as much, then it should be a good material for masks.



See more info in this New York Times article.