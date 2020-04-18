Now an emblem of the coronavirus crisis, face masks are a crucial tool in helping to stop the spread of the disease. In fact, more and more stores are requiring employees and customers wear them in store.



Yet, figuring out what type of mask you should wear isn't as easy as it sounds.



Let's find which face masks are better for COVID-19 below.



N95

The most recognizable and effective face mask. These masks are single use and made from polyester and synthetic fibers. The name comes from the fact that these masks can block at least 95% of tiny particles.

Please note: these are the masks most healthcare professionals were. The CDC recommends that citizens avoid using these masks to prevent a shortage for medical workers.

Medical

Less effective than N95 masks, medical masks come in a few varieties. Many of these masks can filter 60% to 80% of small particles, when worn properly. These masks are disposable and designed for single use.



Homemade

Due to a shortage of medical masks, many people are making homemade ones instead. While this is perfectly fine, you just need to make sure that you're using the right kinds of materials. See the best materials for COVID-19 face masks here.



Homemade with Filters

To help boost up the effectiveness of your homemade mask, considering adding layers such as coffee filters or paper towels. These types of filters can block between 23% to 33% of tiny particles just on their own. So, adding them to your homemade mask can ensure that you're protected from COVID-19.



What types of homemade masks have you made? Let us know in the comments below.