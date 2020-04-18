Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Which Face Mask Should You Wear?
Apr 18, 2020
Now an emblem of the coronavirus crisis, face masks are a crucial tool in helping to stop the spread of the disease. In fact, more and more stores are requiring employees and customers wear them in store.

Yet, figuring out what type of mask you should wear isn't as easy as it sounds.

Let's find which face masks are better for COVID-19 below.

N95
The most recognizable and effective face mask. These masks are single use and made from polyester and synthetic fibers. The name comes from the fact that these masks can block at least 95% of tiny particles.
  • Please note: these are the masks most healthcare professionals were. The CDC recommends that citizens avoid using these masks to prevent a shortage for medical workers.

Medical
Less effective than N95 masks, medical masks come in a few varieties. Many of these masks can filter 60% to 80% of small particles, when worn properly. These masks are disposable and designed for single use.

Homemade
Due to a shortage of medical masks, many people are making homemade ones instead. While this is perfectly fine, you just need to make sure that you're using the right kinds of materials. See the best materials for COVID-19 face masks here.

Homemade with Filters
To help boost up the effectiveness of your homemade mask, considering adding layers such as coffee filters or paper towels. These types of filters can block between 23% to 33% of tiny particles just on their own. So, adding them to your homemade mask can ensure that you're protected from COVID-19.

What types of homemade masks have you made? Let us know in the comments below.

News Personal Care face mask mask Medical Coronavirus Covid-19 home made mask
abu5692
abu5692 (L5)
Apr 20, 2020
How about, I have are seen some one wearing Bandana?
krisAmazon
krisAmazon (L1)
Apr 19, 2020
I prefer "Medical", spend much less than KN95, it is affordable to be changed each day. Please note that you can not wear a mask for a few times.
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 18, 2020
We used materials we already had at home and followed the directions from Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams in his video posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4
