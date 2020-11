Clinique is offering Your Free 7-piece Gift & Tote on orders over $29+. Plus, shipping is free for Smart Rewards Members [free to join].



Your 7-piece gift includes :

Full-size moisturizer, your choice



High Impact Mascara in Black



Pep-Start Eye Cream, 7ml Tube



7 Day Scrub Cream, 50ml Tube



Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, 50ml Bottle



Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss in Tenderheart



Exclusive Makeup Bag by Artist Donald Robertson