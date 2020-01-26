Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

40%, 30% or 20% Off Kohl’s Mystery Coupon

Offer
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/26/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Today, Kohl's sent an email with a 40%, 30% or 20% Off Mystery Coupon that you can use on any purchase throughout the day in-store or online with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Note: offer is valid for one-time use only!

Notable Categories:

Comments (1)

DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Jan 26, 2020
I've got a 30% off today, but not planning to use it, here it is:

TY7S3TBL3PVNP
Reply
