This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
ALDI Various 10" Foliage (In-Store)
$12.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal
|ALDI is offering Various 10" Foliage for only $12.99 in-store!
Find your nearest store here.
Note: may not be available in all locations.
Details:
See more ALDI Weekly In-Store Finds here.
Related to this item:home decor home aldi Home Improvement Plants Houseplant Indoor Plants
What's the matter?