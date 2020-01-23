Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI Various 10" Foliage (In-Store)

$12.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering Various 10" Foliage for only $12.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Note: may not be available in all locations.

Details:
  • Assorted varieties
  • 10-inch foliage
  • Vase included

See more ALDI Weekly In-Store Finds here.

