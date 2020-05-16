Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
10-Tier Shoe Rack w/ Adjustable Shelves (Ships Free)

$29.99 $63.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/12/20
About this Deal

Best Choice Products is offering this 10-Tier Shoe Rack w/ Adjustable Shelves for only $29.99 with free shipping.

Features:
  • Fits Up To 50 Pairs Of Shoes
  • Weighs only 7 pounds
  • The customizable shelves make it easy to fit anywhere
  • Simply snap the pieces together, with no tools required
  • Dimensions: 37.5"(L) x 11"(W) x 62.5"(H)
  • Weight Capacity: 8.8 lbs. per shelf
  • Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews!

