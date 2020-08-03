Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Walgreens

12-Ct Scott Toilet Paper (1,000 Sheets Per Roll)

$7.99 $11.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/08/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering this 12-Ct Scott Toilet Paper for only $7.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • 1000 sheets in every toilet paper roll
  • Breaks up four times faster than the average bathroom tissue
  • Sewer-safe and septic-safe 1-ply toilet tissue
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,310 reviews

    Comments (10)

    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Updated, Now Live
    Reply
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Update, Price will drop to $7.99 on 8/02 through 8/8/2020
    Reply
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Jul 05, 2020
    price drop to $7.99 Valid Until 7/11
    Reply
    dslight50
    dslight50 (L1)
    Jul 03, 2020
    It is not an offer, it is a regular price.
    Reply
    bhssadaruwan91
    bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
    Jul 05, 2020
    👍👍
    Reply
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    Jul 05, 2020
    👍
    Reply
    dslight50
    dslight50 (L1)
    Jul 05, 2020
    I am the owner of my time and I spend it as I want :), simply if it bothers you that your offers are corrected, try to place them well. All that you write is nothing new to me. But let me explain, I am a good person, deals on a product must have a discount applied, if you upload a product with a regular price, what you should do is put the same product that is in another store at a higher price, that is It is called price comparison and it is valid, many Lv3 and Lv4 users have seen that they do it here. Have a nice day, honey.
    Reply
    dslight50
    dslight50 (L1)
    Jul 05, 2020
    It is not wasting time as you say, that gives more value to an offer, making price comparison. You have to see it on the client side that buys here on Dealsplus, but you don't know about it. And if a product falls in price like the one you mention, the most logical thing is that in the description details that, for example, it goes down from $ 8 to $ 5. If you don't want other users to correct and update your offers, do things right. I see that every time you cry and you accuse administrators about the users who update your prices. (The deals are public, not your property)
    Reply
    bhssadaruwan91
    bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
    Jun 07, 2020
    Price updated
    Reply
    arulratnam05
    arulratnam05 (L1)
    May 31, 2020
    great Saving
    Reply
