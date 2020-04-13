Groupon is offering a 12-month Sam's Club Membership with eGift Cards & free items from just $35.00!



Available Options:

12-month Sam's Club Membership with $35 eGC plus 1 free item for $35



12-month Sam's Club Membership with $45 eGC plus 3 free items for $45

$35 package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership

Free household card

$10 gift card

$25 eGiftCard delivered via email after first SamsClub.com purchase

Free rotisserie chicken

$45 package includes:

$20 gift card

$25 eGiftCard delivered via email after first SamsClub.com purchase

Free rotisserie chicken

Choice of any two of premium dips