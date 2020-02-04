Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12"x12" Square Concrete Patio Stone (2 Colors)
$1.00 $1.48
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
For a limited time, Lowe's is offering these 12"x12" Square Concrete Patio Stones (2 Colors) for only $1.00 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join], or free in-store pickup where available.

Also available for the same price in gray.

Product Details:
  • Ideal to overlay or create a new patio or walkway
  • Classic square shape with smooth surface
  • Perfect for patios, walkways and outdoor rooms
  • Mix and match with various colors and sizes for a more creative look
  • Color, dimension, weight and texture may slightly vary due to natural materials used during manufacturing
  • Received 4+ stars from over 125 reviews

