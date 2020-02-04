For a limited time, Lowe's is offering these 12"x12" Square Concrete Patio Stones (2 Colors) for only $1.00 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join], or free in-store pickup where available.



Also available for the same price in gray.



Product Details:

Ideal to overlay or create a new patio or walkway



Classic square shape with smooth surface



Perfect for patios, walkways and outdoor rooms



Mix and match with various colors and sizes for a more creative look



Color, dimension, weight and texture may slightly vary due to natural materials used during manufacturing



Received 4+ stars from over 125 reviews