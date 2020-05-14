Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Extra 30% Off Sitewide (Ends 12am EST)

Expires: 05/14/20
Now live until 12am EST, Corelle is offering an extra 30% off sitewide when you use code SAVE30 at checkout! Get free shipping on orders over $99.

Note: valid on regular priced items only.

Comments (5)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 13, 2020
Updated with new code
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 14, 2020
"Coupon code "save30" is invalid or has expired."
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 14, 2020
Sorry, i didn't realize it wasn't all day.
Full details. Limited Hours Only! Get 30% Off Sitewide From 4PM-12AM EST
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 14, 2020
Seems like it's live now :)
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 09, 2020
Code is live now
Reply
