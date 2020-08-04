Amazon is offering 200-Ct GPX3 Industrial Vinyl Gloves for only $8.08 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: cancel your subscription anytime. Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



Lightweight 3 mil thick vinyl



Ideal for those allergic to natural rubber latex



Received 4+ stars from over 990 reviews