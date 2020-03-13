Dollar Tree is offering a 4-Count Strong & Soft Bathroom Tissue for only $1.00. In order to ship this item via UPS delivery, you must purchase 6 units in total. So, you will receive 24-count bathroom tissue for only $6.00! UPS delivery adds a 90¢ handling fee. Other shipping fees vary.



Alternatively, purchase a case of 24 (96 rolls in total) for only $24.00!



Details:

Unscented 2-ply bath tissue



Soft and absorbent



Each pack consists of 240 sheets



Received 4+ stars from over 195 reviews