Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

24-Count Strong & Soft Bathroom Tissue
$6.00
Mar 13, 2020
Expires : 03/12/20
About this Deal

Dollar Tree is offering a 4-Count Strong & Soft Bathroom Tissue for only $1.00. In order to ship this item via UPS delivery, you must purchase 6 units in total. So, you will receive 24-count bathroom tissue for only $6.00! UPS delivery adds a 90¢ handling fee. Other shipping fees vary.

Alternatively, purchase a case of 24 (96 rolls in total) for only $24.00!

Details:
  • Unscented 2-ply bath tissue
  • Soft and absorbent
  • Each pack consists of 240 sheets
  • Received 4+ stars from over 195 reviews

bathroom Household Essentials Toilet Paper dollar tree Paper goods Home Essential Bathroom Tissues Coronavirus
Thanks! Worked!
DealBuster2
DealBuster2
Mar 13, 2020
There is a $0.90 handling fee
johnd4
johnd4
Mar 13, 2020
UPS delivery shows only 90 cents for me! :)
