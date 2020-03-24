Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Home Depot

30-Ct Rejuvenate All Floors Quick Clean Wipes + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$6.97 $7.97
Mar 24, 2020
33  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Home Depot is offering 30-Ct Rejuvenate All Floors Quick Clean Wipes for only $6.97 with free shipping when you subscribe to this product and use code CLEANINGBOOK at checkout!

Note: No club or membership fees required for the subscription and you can pause or cancel anytime.

Details:
  • 30 large floor cleaning wet wipes
  • pH balanced, streak-free, residue-free, non-greasy safe for all surfaces
  • Works great on dust, dirt, animal prints, sticky residue, shoe scuffs and more
  • Clean up small messes on floors, baseboards, cabinets, furniture and more
  • Easy to use, no need for a mop and bucket
  • Provides easy cleanup for homes with pets and children
  • Easy storage and easy disposal

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping cleaning Home Depot Cleaning Supplies Disinfecting Wipes Cleaning Wipes Floor Cleaning floor cleaning wipes
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Home Depot See All arrow
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Fall Appliance Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Belle Plastic Planter w/ Attached Saucer (4 Colors)
$1.88+
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 35% Off Fall Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
2-Ct Valence Grey Button Tufting Dining Accent Chair
$89.35
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 80% Off End Of Season Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 75% Off Chandeliers & Pendant Lights @Home Depot
75%off
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
EXTRA 50% OFF Special Buys - Home Office Furniture - Furniture
$70.00 $106.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
Reza Washington Turquoise 8' x 10' Area Rug
$79.18
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Whirlpool 5.1 Cu. Ft. Gas Range with Under-Oven Broiler in Stainless Steel-WFG320M0BS
$498 00 $699.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
DEWALT 15-Amp Corded 12 In. Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw-DWS779
$399 $549.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI
ALDI
Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Detergent - 9/30
$4.45
HOT
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels (Mult. Sizes)
$2.99+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Halloween Decorations Sale from $2
SALE
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Macy's
Macy's
IMUSA 6 Cup Traditional Stovetop Espresso Maker
$7.49 $43.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
October Savings Spotlight
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Fall Outdoor Essentials Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
35-Ct Fresh Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)
$1.98 $2.08
Staples
Staples
Shop Staples for SPP Gel Hand Sanitizer, 8oz (MED1103)
$2.49 $3.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Vitacost
Vitacost
Lysol Citrus Scent Disinfecting Wipes - 35 Wipes - Vitacost
$3.29
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware
Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes 35 Pk -
$4.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
2Pk Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes 75 Count
$39.00
Yahoo
Yahoo
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Are Back in Stock At Amazon—get Them While You Can
SALE
Yahoo
Yahoo
Here’s Where You Can Buy Lysol, Clorox, and Other Cleaning Wipes
NEWS
arrow
arrow