Back Again, Amazon has this Miracle-Gro Water Soluble Plant Food (8-Oz.) for only $4.59 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Instantly feeds to grow bigger, more beautiful plants versus unfed plants



Feed every 1-2 weeks



Use with the Miracle-Gro Garden Feeder or any watering can



For all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants



Safe for all plants, guaranteed not to burn when used as directed



Received 4+ stars from over 10,020 reviews!