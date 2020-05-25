Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
32-Oz Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)

$2.97
+ In-Store Shipping
Walmart Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Find your nearest store here.

Details:

-Contains 0% Bleach, no harsh chemical residue
-Cleans with the power of hydrogen peroxide
-Dissolves grease & soap scum
-Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria
-Received 4+ stars from over 291 reviews

Related to this item:

Walmart home health Household Essentials Lysol Household Cleaning Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments (4)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 25, 2020
Price changed
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 19, 2020
Admin, What's the new update on this valid update ?
Reply
limeade
limeade (L5)
May 19, 2020
price down! Thank you! :)
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 19, 2020
thanks for the update
Reply
