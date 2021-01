Right now Amazon is offering this 36" Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat for only $45.98 with Free Shipping!



Details:

Scratch-resistant material ensures long-lasting smoothness

Durable construction supports up to 1,000 lb.

Easy-to-clean design allows quick, simple upkeep

For use on any floor type

Covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty

Received 4.8+ stars from over 2,520 reviews