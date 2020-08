Shutterfly is offering 6-Count Photo Magnets for only 28¢! Plus, shipping is free.



How to:

Add two 3″x3″ Photo Magnets

Add one set of 2″x 2″ 4-Piece Photo Magnets

Use code APPMAGS in cart

Use code 30OFF30 in cart

Click on 'Manage Promos'

Unselect 'Unlimited $2 magnets'

Select 'Free standart shipping on magnet orders over $10'

Select '$30 off $30+ order'