Michaels is offering 3-Count Simply Tidy Rectangular Divider Trays for just $1.99 when you use code 2SAV21620 (20% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on $35+ orders or free when you buy online & pickup in-store.



Details:

4.3" x 9.4" x 2.3" (10.9cm x 23.8cm x 5.8cm)



Plastic



For use with 14.5 qt. (13.7 L) latchmate boxes