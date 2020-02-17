This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
3-Count Simply Tidy Rectangular Divider Trays
$1.99
$4.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|Michaels is offering 3-Count Simply Tidy Rectangular Divider Trays for just $1.99 when you use code 2SAV21620 (20% off) at checkout. Shipping is free on $35+ orders or free when you buy online & pickup in-store.
Details:
Related to this item:office supplies household Home Improvement Storage & Organization Household Essentials Michaels home storage Plastic Storage
What's the matter?