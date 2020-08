Right Now, Office Depot to get this Greenmade Storage Totes (27-Gallon) for just $9.00 with free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Heavy-duty polypropylene construction promotes lasting use



Snap-on lid keeps your belongings securely enclosed



Built-in handles promote comfortable carrying



Stackable design helps conserve storage space



Received 4+ stars from over 1,295 reviews

Compare to $10.98 for similar item at Home Depot.