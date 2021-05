Walgreens is offering Tide & Downy Laundry Care for $1.82 each when you follow the steps below!



Steps:

Add 3 items to your cart

Clip the $0.50 off Coupon

Get back $3 Walgreens Cash when you buy 3

After your $3 Walgreens Cash, it's like getting for $1.82 each!

See this offer in their Weekly AD (Page 2).



Other Notable Offers:

Free Same Day Delivery on $25 order with code SAMEDAY (ends 5/31)



(ends 5/31) Extra 15% off $25 purchase sitewide with code HERO (ends 5/31)

Note: must be a myWalgreens Rewards member [free to join].