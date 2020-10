Walmart has 4-Pack Mesh Laundry Bag With Zipper for just $3.00 (Reg. $10.79)! Shipping is free on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Can be used to separate delicates and colors

Lightweight mesh material

Durable zipper with a guard to keep in place

Set Includes 4 Bags: 2 medium and 2 large

Medium Dimensions: 16"L x 11"W x 0.10"H

Large Dimensions: 20"L x 15"W x 0.10"H