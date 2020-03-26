Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
4 for $12 Preen Mulch Plus Weed Control
$3.00 ea $4.95 ea
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 04/01/20
About this Deal

Now through 4/1, Lowe's is offering 4 for $12 Preen Mulch Plus Weed Control (2-cu ft) ($3.00 each)! Shipping is free for myLowe's members [free to join], or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Details:
  • Formulated with weed barrier technology
  • Helps retain moisture
  • Naturally degrades over time
  • Color lasts all year

