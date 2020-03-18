Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
37-Oz Tide HE Turbo Laundry Detergent
$2.94 $6.49
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/28/20
About this Deal

Rite Aid is offering 37-Oz Tide HE Turbo Detergent for only $2.94 when you clip the $2 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders of $34.99 or more.

Also, get this 37-Oz Tide + Downy Laundry Detergent for the same price with the same coupon!

Details:
  • Amazing Tide clean from America's #1 selling detergent
  • Now with 40% more stain & odor removal power
  • Infused with the Original Scent you love

Compare to $5.94 at Walmart.

arrow
