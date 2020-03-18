Rite Aid is offering 37-Oz Tide HE Turbo Detergent for only $2.94 when you clip the $2 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders of $34.99 or more.



Also, get this 37-Oz Tide + Downy Laundry Detergent for the same price with the same coupon!



Details:

Amazing Tide clean from America's #1 selling detergent



Now with 40% more stain & odor removal power



Infused with the Original Scent you love

Compare to $5.94 at Walmart.