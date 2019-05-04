Home Coupons Stores Cashback
$2.99 Tide Laundry Detergent & Pods
$2.99
3h ago
Expires : 06/12/21
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering Tide Laundry Detergent & Pods for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product pages! Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Note: You must be logged into your Walgreens account to clip the coupon. Some items are available in-store only [store locator].

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
3h ago
Admin/Mods updated, expiration set 6/12/2021 because it is a deal of week deal on sale price $4.99 before $2 off coupon is applied (However coupon ends 7/3/2021) , the final price $2.99 is possible until 6/12/2021 when it is only $4.99.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 04, 2019
My type of detergent I love it so much and great deal.
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
May 02, 2019
Great price! Most of these detergents are around 40-ounces. Should be able to get about 25 loads of laundry from them!
