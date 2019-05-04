Walgreens
$2.99
$7.49
3h ago
Expires : 06/12/21
8 Likes 3 Comments
27See Deal
About this Deal
|
Walgreens is offering Tide Laundry Detergent & Pods for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product pages! Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Note: You must be logged into your Walgreens account to clip the coupon. Some items are available in-store only [store locator].
🏷 Deal Tagshome laundry Household Essentials Laundry Detergent Tide Walgreens Cleaning & Laundry laundry essentials
What's the matter?