Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

Persil Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
$2.99 $7.49
Sep 12, 2020
Expires : 09/12/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering Persil Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options) for only $2.99 when you receive a $2 reward (2,000 bonus points) via your Balance Reward card [free to join]. Shipping is free on orders of $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Other Notable Offers:

household Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Laundry Detergent detergent Walgreens Persil Liquid Detergent
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jan 20, 2020
Persil posted b4 pls remove the persil from this deal
https://www.dealsplus.com/Home-Garden_deals/p_40-oz-persil-laundry-detergents-1-19
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 20, 2020
Can you please make an edit on this deal, so you can share credit?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 20, 2020
This deal contains both Persil and Snuggle products and the same MM added expiration date to your Persil product, so you will share a credit with her anyways.
