ALDI 5" Money Tree (In-Store)
$7.99
Jan 15, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
ALDI is now offering this 5" Money Tree for only $7.99 in-store!

Note: may not be available in all locations.

Find your nearest ALDI here.

  • Available in various styles
  • 5-inches tall

See more ALDI in-store weekly finds here.

