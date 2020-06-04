Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 off $40 5-Pk Pocketbac Hand Sanitizers (multi options)

sale
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 08/02/20
About this Deal

Code: COMFY
$10 off $40
Bath & Body Works is offering 5-Pk Pocketbac Hand Sanitizers for only $8.00! Shipping adds $5.99 on $10+ orders.

Personal Care Skin Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments (5)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
17 days ago
Now with $10 off $40 purchases
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 04, 2020
Updated new selections added
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 13, 2020
Great! I've been wanting this!
Reply
stevekoo
stevekoo (L1)
May 12, 2020
where’s free shipping
Reply
inescobar
inescobar (L1)
May 13, 2020
I agree, if we are not able to go to the stores, they should have free shipping.
Reply
