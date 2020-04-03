Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowe's Premium Hardwood Mulch (3 Colors)
$2.00 $3.68
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering their Premium Hardwood Mulch (3 Colors) for only $2.00 each in-store!

Shopping for more? Get 5 for $10 (ends 4/15)!

Find your nearest store here.

Available Colors:

💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 03, 2020
I don't believe this was a duplicate. Admin, please check into this. My deal is $2, the other is $3.68.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 03, 2020
I posted this 19 Hours ago, the other deal was 16. Please remove update from this deal.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 03, 2020
Can someone look into this??
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 02, 2020
Duplicate?? landing page Same??
https://www.dealsplus.com/Home-Garden_deals/p_premium-bagged-mulch-at-lowes-com
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 02, 2020
Go ahead and make a small edit on this deal please, since the deal you link to has been around for a while (since 10/18/18).
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 02, 2020
okey
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 05, 2020
I don't believe this was a duplicate. Admin, please check into this. My deal is $2, the other is $3.68.
Likes Reply
