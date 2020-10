Walmart is offering this 6-Pack Sterilite Small Stacking Basket for only $7.51 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Overall Assembled Size: 12 1/2" x 8 5/8" x 5 3/8"



Ideal for organizing and reducing clutter throughout the home



Accent rails flip-down allowing same size baskets to stack on top of each other



Benefit from additional storage without taking up more surface space



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews



Compare to 1-basket for $3.28 at Lowe's.