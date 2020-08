Lowe's is offering this 6-Pack Char-Broil Potato Nails for only $2.39 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join], or free in-store pickup where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Details:

Make perfect steakhouse-style potatoes anytime



Get quick, even heat inside the potato



Compatible with any grill or can be used in your oven



No need for aluminum foil



Helps reduce cooking time



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews

Compare to $8.99 on Char-Broil.