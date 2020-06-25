Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Scott Living Shag Rug (9 Colors)
$7.99+
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Scott Living Shag Rug (9 Colors) from $7.99 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Available Sizes & Prices w/ Code Above:
  • 20" x 34" for $7.99 (Reg. $34.00)
  • 30" x 45" for $15.99 (Reg. $67.00)
  • 2' x 6' for $22.39 (Reg. $94.00)
  • 3' x 5' for $33.59 (Reg. $140.00)
  • 5' x 7' for $44.79 (Reg. $187.00)
  • 7' x 10' for $89.59 (Reg. $374.00)

Details:
  • Stain and fade resistant
  • Luxurious softness
  • Easy cleaning and maintenance
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

