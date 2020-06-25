This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$7.99+
Jun 25, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
Kohl's is offering this Scott Living Shag Rug (9 Colors) from $7.99 when you use code FAMILYSAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Available Sizes & Prices w/ Code Above:
Details:
