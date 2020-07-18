Walmart is offering this 7-Piece Malibu Outdoor Wood Patio Dining Set for only $543.69 with free shipping!



Details:

Made from 100% Eucalyptus - a very durable hardwood

Table dimension: 59 L x 31 W x 29 H (inches)

Chair dimension: 23 L x 22 W x 33 H (inches)

Weight Capacity: 220 lbs / chair