7-Piece Malibu Outdoor Wood Patio Dining Set (F/S)
$543.69
$1074.27
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Walmart is offering this 7-Piece Malibu Outdoor Wood Patio Dining Set for only $543.69 with free shipping!
Details:
Made from 100% Eucalyptus - a very durable hardwood
Table dimension: 59 L x 31 W x 29 H (inches)
Chair dimension: 23 L x 22 W x 33 H (inches)
Weight Capacity: 220 lbs / chair
