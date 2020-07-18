Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
7-Piece Malibu Outdoor Wood Patio Dining Set (F/S)

$543.69 $1074.27
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 7-Piece Malibu Outdoor Wood Patio Dining Set for only $543.69 with free shipping!

Details:
Made from 100% Eucalyptus - a very durable hardwood
Table dimension: 59 L x 31 W x 29 H (inches)
Chair dimension: 23 L x 22 W x 33 H (inches)
Weight Capacity: 220 lbs / chair

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 18, 2020
Price drop
Reply
usama8625
usama8625 (L1)
Jun 05, 2020
Superb deal
Reply
