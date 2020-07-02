Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
8" Boston Fern (In-Store)
$8.99
Jul 02, 2020
Expires : 07/07/20
ALDI is offering this 8" Boston Fern for only $8.99 in-store.

Find your nearest ALDI here.

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Note: may not be available in all locations.

home decor aldi patio Home Improvement garden Gardening Plants Houseplant
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 02, 2020
Great price!Their plants look so healthy.
