This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
CVS
$1.94
$6.99
Aug 20, 2020
Expires : 08/29/20
18 Likes 2 Comments
40See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, CVS is offering Tide Detergents for only $1.94 when you add the $1.00 off coupon from their weekly ad to your ExtraCare card [free to join] and show the coupon in-store.
Find your nearest store here.
See this offer in their weekly ad (page 4).
Note: only available in-store. Price and availability may vary by location.
🏷 Deal Tagshome household Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Laundry Detergent Tide CVS Household Cleaning
What's the matter?