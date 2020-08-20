Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CVS

CVS

$1.94 Tide Detergents (In-Store)
$1.94 $6.99
Aug 20, 2020
Expires : 08/29/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, CVS is offering Tide Detergents for only $1.94 when you add the $1.00 off coupon from their weekly ad to your ExtraCare card [free to join] and show the coupon in-store.

Find your nearest store here.

See this offer in their weekly ad (page 4).

Note: only available in-store. Price and availability may vary by location.

Thanks! Worked!
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 20, 2020
That's a good one @DealsaLush :)
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
