96" Sportcraft Wrightwood Billiard Table w/ Tennis Top
$399.99
$899.99
10 days ago
Price drop! (was $549.99)
Sears is offering the Sportcraft Wrightwood 96: Billiard Table w/ Table Tennis Top for $399.99, originally priced at $899.99. Shipping is free to home or store.
Product Details :
Wool Blend Table Felt
Hollow Legs with Levelers
12mm Table Tennis Conversion Top
Billiard & Table Tennis Balls
Pool Cues & Paddles Included
