This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons »

$1.99 for All Laundry Detergent + More

$1.99 $6.49
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
Walgreens Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Starting today, Walgreens is offering All Laundry Detergent + More for only $1.99 when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon! Get free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Note: if you don't see the coupon on the product page, clip the coupon from this page here. Make sure you're logged into your Balance Rewards account [free to join].

See this offer in their weekly ad here (page 1).

Related to this item:

cleaning laundry Household Essentials Laundry Detergent detergent Walgreens Liquid Detergent home cleaning
Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 21, 2020
Now available
Reply
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Apr 23, 2020
thanks
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
You can also clip the coupon from their weekly ad (page 1):

https://www.walgreens.com/offers/offers.jsp/weeklyad
Reply
