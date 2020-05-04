Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
99¢ for 50-Oz Purex Detergents (Mult. Options)

99¢ $5.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/11/20
About this Deal

Now through 4/11, Walgreens is offering 50-Oz Purex Detergents in multiple options for just 99¢ when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon and checkout using your Rewards card with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $35.

Note: some items are out of stock online, however you can still pickup them up at your nearest store [store locator].

See this offer in their weekly ad (page 1).

home household Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies detergent Walgreens Purex Household Supplies & Cleaning
