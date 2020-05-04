Now through 4/11, Walgreens is offering 50-Oz Purex Detergents in multiple options for just 99¢ when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon and checkout using your Rewards card with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $35.



Note: some items are out of stock online, however you can still pickup them up at your nearest store [store locator].



See this offer in their weekly ad (page 1).